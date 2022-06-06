Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HIPO. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

HIPO opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. Hippo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Hippo by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $11,749,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

