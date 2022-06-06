Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

HGV stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. 566,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,589. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

