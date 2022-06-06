Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,468.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,468.33 ($31.23).
Several research firms recently commented on HIK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.15), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($691,624.80).
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
