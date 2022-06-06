Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,468.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,468.33 ($31.23).

Several research firms recently commented on HIK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.15), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($691,624.80).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,686 ($21.33) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($34.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,884.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,021.98. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.