Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HPE. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,441,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

