HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.00

HempCoin (THC) traded up 48.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $708,089.96 and approximately $57.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,252.31 or 0.99886158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029953 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,387,011 coins and its circulating supply is 266,251,861 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

