Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.16. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $533,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

