Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.