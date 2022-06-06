Head to Head Analysis: Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) vs. Its Competitors

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) is one of 259 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cardiol Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors 1688 5811 11440 210 2.53

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 405.05%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.33%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.81% -53.72% Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 -$25.24 million -2.59 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.23

Cardiol Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics rivals beat Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

