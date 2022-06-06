Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

