Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)
