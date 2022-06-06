HackenAI Market Cap Tops $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.72 or 0.01575756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00395761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031035 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.