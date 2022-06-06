GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $20.89 million and $33,165.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 182.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.01168589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00417398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.