Gulden (NLG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Gulden (NLG) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00206583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001754 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005737 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

