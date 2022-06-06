Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

