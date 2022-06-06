Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GPFOF stock opened at 1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.81. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52 week low of 0.22 and a 52 week high of 2.22.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (Get Rating)
