Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Grifols stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 484,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,172 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

