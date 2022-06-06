Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Grifols stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 484,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
