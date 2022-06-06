Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Critical Comparison

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Clear Secure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.49%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -3.41% 12.79% 11.10% Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Clear Secure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 5.91 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -143.15 Clear Secure $253.95 million 16.30 -$36.08 million ($0.61) -45.30

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Secure. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Clear Secure on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.