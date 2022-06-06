Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Down 0.1%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 164,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Gores Holdings VII by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,821,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gores Holdings VII by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

