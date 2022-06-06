Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.45

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 167034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 291,445 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

