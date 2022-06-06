Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Entertainment worth $82,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $48.68 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

