Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, reaching $201.61. 1,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,815. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.39. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

