Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.04% of Globant worth $256,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 776,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,797 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Globant by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Globant by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Globant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $198.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.