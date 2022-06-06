Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.04% of Globant worth $256,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 776,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,797 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Globant by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Globant by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Globant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
