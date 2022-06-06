Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Down 7.6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 13,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,219,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

