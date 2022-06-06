Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

