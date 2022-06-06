Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)
