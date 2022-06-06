GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.55

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €47.55 ($51.13) and last traded at €47.45 ($51.02), with a volume of 37704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.30 ($48.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on GFT Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 36.47.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.