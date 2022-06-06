Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.04% of Genpact worth $104,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Genpact by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Genpact by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

