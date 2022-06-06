Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.41 Million

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report $436.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $470.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.20 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $319.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 15,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,896. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

