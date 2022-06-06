Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 7th. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,030,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,350,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,020,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

