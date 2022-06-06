Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 451,301 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNSS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 61,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

