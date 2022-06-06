GCN Coin Price Down 6.4% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,256.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00205354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001765 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005763 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

