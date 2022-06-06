Gather 24 Hour Volume Hits $359,988.00 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Gather has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $359,988.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gather alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,433.94 or 1.00041086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.