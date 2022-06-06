GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get GAN alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GAN. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.41. GAN has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GAN by 105.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 59.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GAN by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.