Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is Mak Capital One LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,831,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green makes up 2.9% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,694. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Fuel Green from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

