Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is Marathon Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,904 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 67.2% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.20% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $158,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,690. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

