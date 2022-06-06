Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Franklin Resources reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 47,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.