Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Franklin Resources reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 47,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

