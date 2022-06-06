Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,498,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $246,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $313,094,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 895,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,566,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,886,000 after acquiring an additional 335,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

