Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

F stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. 37,560,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,487,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

