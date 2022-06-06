Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 12.5%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 208,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 432,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$22.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.
About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)
