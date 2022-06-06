FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 1.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FMC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FMC by 699.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.