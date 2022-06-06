Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,974. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.