First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 549,775 shares.The stock last traded at $143.80 and had previously closed at $142.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average of $187.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $708,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

