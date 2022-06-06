First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $41.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.39.

FQVLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $30.20. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

