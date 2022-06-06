Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FRRPF. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

