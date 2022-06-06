Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FRRPF. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.