Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post $1.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.05 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,317. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

About Field Trip Health (Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.