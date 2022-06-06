Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post $1.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.05 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Field Trip Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,317. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.
About Field Trip Health (Get Rating)
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.