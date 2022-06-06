Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,512 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.85% of Fidelity National Financial worth $126,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

FNF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

