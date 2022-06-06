Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

