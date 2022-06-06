Fear (FEAR) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Fear (FEAR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Fear has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Fear has a market cap of $1.59 million and $1.83 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,931.55 or 1.00003848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear's total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

