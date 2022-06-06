Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.95. 82,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,398,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

