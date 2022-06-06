Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after buying an additional 676,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after acquiring an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 753,639 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

