Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 4.1% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Fastenal worth $103,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.91. 16,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,615. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

