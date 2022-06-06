Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. 20,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,950. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

